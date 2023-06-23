The Idaho Regatta is a family affair

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 48th annual Idaho Regatta is here. The competition begins Saturday at 10 a.m. on the Snake River in Burley.

“It’s literally the Daytona 500 of boat racing. Everyone comes to Burley, Idaho, to go for the trophy,” said Kacey Conlin, who will be racing weekend.

For many, it’s a destination, but for others, it’s home.

Randall Dilworth lives in Utah now but grew up in Burley around his uncle Glen. Glen Dilworth and Don Moyle got this whole event started 48 years ago.

“He raced, and I grew up watching it, loving it, wishing I was doing it, and like 7 years ago, I started racing and got hooked,” said Randall Dilworth.

There are multiple Dilworth’s (including Randall) racing this weekend, but the entire racing community tends to be a big family.

“It means seeing everybody that you’re fond of. It means coming together if one person’s boat broke down, watching the crews come together and make that boat run for the next heat or the next day or whatever just to make that happen,” Dilworth said.

Provo native Kacey Conlin’s family comes to Burley every year, and their boat(s) have seen plenty of the Snake River.

“My family’s been racing the SS-70 boat since 1970, so going on 53 years now, and I’m the third generation driver of this beautiful boat,” said Conlin.

Speedboat racing fans, you might have heard of Kacey’s grandfather Bill Faulkner.

Faulkner was the first to win the Moyle Mink twice in a row at the Idaho Regatta.

Nowadays, the racer with the closest time to the course record in their class wins the prized Bill Faulkner Memorial Mink Trophy.

“My goal always, right, is number one, but this is my second race out, so I just want to keep it shiny side up and have fun,” said Conlin.

The Burley Marina is the place to be to watch the action.

“Come down and watch and enjoy it, man. Just listen to the thunder, and if you don’t hear it, you’re too far away,” said Dilworth.

Tickets are available on-site. It’s $20 for a day and $40 for the weekend. Tickets cannot be bought online. Children 11 and under are free.

