Protecting yourself and others from West Nile Virus

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Summer temperatures will start rising soon and with that comes the mosquitos, and the risks associated with them.

West Nile virus is a main concern within the mosquito population here in Idaho - and last week officials in Ada County discovered the first infected mosquito of 2023.

While the surrounding Magic Valley does not have a confirmed infection yet this year, elevated temperatures and the sheer amount of water in the area, both near the Snake River and by ponds, gives these bugs their ideal habitat.

Steps that you can take to prevent bites include using EPA approved mosquito spray and putting on clothing that covers your arms and legs as well as doing everything you can to limit the amount of standing water near your home.

Symptoms of West Nile virus range from your typical fever and muscle soreness to more extreme ones like a fever of 103 or higher or major respiratory distress.

“People who are more likely at risk of severe complications of West Nile virus are the same kind of people who are typically more likely at risk for severe complications of any disease,” said Brianna Bodily, Public Information Officer at the South-Central Public Health District.

Mosquitos carrying West Nile virus are more active around dusk and dawn and Bodily says if you are feeling symptoms other than itching after a bite, calling or visiting your doctor’s office is the best plan of action just to be sure.

