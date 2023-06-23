Salute to Idaho Agriculture: CSI awarded federal grant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Wednesday that the College of Southern Idaho would be one of thirty-three schools receiving a five-year $3 million grant designed to educate the next generation of agriculture professionals.

Agriculture is the economic backbone of Southern Idaho, and this grant will allow CSI administrators to send staff to high schools around the Magic Valley where students will be able to explore multiple options within the field of agriculture available at the college and beyond.

“This is really creating opportunities for where agriculture is going to be. We’re really preparing people for the jobs of not only what’s happening today, but also what jobs are going to be needed. So, this will allow us to expand and serve our community, our country, the world, “said Janet Pretti, Senior Director of workforce/economic development at CSI.

The grant is considered a “next gen grant” and CSI intends to serve more than four hundred students with these funds starting in the fall semester.

For more information about the grant click this link: https://www.csi.edu/news/press-releases/three-million-usda-grant.aspx

