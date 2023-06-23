State will not seek death penalty for Idaho man accused of killing four

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:19 PM MDT
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New court filings show that prosecutors for the State of Idaho will not seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing his four neighbors in Kellogg last weekend.

The Shoshone County Prosecutor’s office filed a notice with the courts indicating that they will not seek the death penalty for Majorjon Kaylor. The 31-year-old faces four counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Kenneth Guardipee, his daughter Kenna Guardipee, and her two teen aged sons Devin smith and Aiken Smith.

In a police affidavit, Kaylor and his wife were upset because they had allegedly witnessed Devin, who was 18, expose himself in front of his bedroom window, while Kaylor’s children were playing outside.

After getting into a heated argument, Kaylor allegedly shot all four of the family members at point blank range with a .45 caliber handgun.

Shoshone Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Allen release a statement saying quote:

“After careful consideration and discussion with the victim’s family, our office has made the choice to remove the death penalty as a sentencing option. Which will set the path of criminal procedure in this case on course as a non-capital first-degree murder.

This decision comes as a result of careful consideration of the realities of death penalty statistics within our state, as well as discussions with the family members of the victims involved in this tragic event,” end quote.

Kaylor is currently being held without bond and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 3rd.

