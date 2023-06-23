Twin Falls baseball puts three on 4A All-Idaho First Team

Seven area players made the First Team across all classifications
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:51 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three Twin Falls High School baseball players were named to the All-Idaho First Team.

The list is voted on by coaches and published by the Idaho Statesman.

Bruin pitcher Nolan Hardesty, shortstop Wyatt Solosabal, and outfielder Bryce Mahlke earned first-team honors.

At the 3A level, Kimberly’s River Chadwick and Buhl’s Remington Higley also found themselves among the classification’s best.

Wendell outfielder Jadin Connell (2A) and Glenns Ferry pitcher Jesus Ortiz (1A) landed on the first team.

For the full list of players, click here.

