Bridge over Yellowstone River collapses, sending freight train into waters below

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The bridge collapsed overnight, causing a train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below.(Matthew Brown | AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — A bridge that crosses Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed overnight, causing portions of a freight train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below.

There was no immediate word from authorities on whether anyone was injured. Officials at the Montana Rail Link could not be reached immediately Saturday for comment.

Numerous tank cars were partially submerged in the river early Saturday, and railroad crews were at the scene near the town of Columbus, about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) west of Billings. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a yellow liquid pouring out of tank cars.

The river was swollen with recent heavy rains although it is unclear whether that contributed to the bridge collapse.

Yellowstone saw record flooding in 2022 that caused extensive damage to Yellowstone National Park and adjacent towns in Montana.

