City of Twin Falls to host annual Fireworks Show at CSI on July 4

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:14 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual fireworks show at CSI will take place on July 4.

The fireworks will begin at 10:15 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the city of Twin Falls and is free for all ages.

Live music will be hosted at the northeast entrance to the college.

In a press release, mayor Ruth Pierce “The City of Twin Falls Independence Day Fireworks display is gorgeous and if you’re fortunate to get a spot on the CSI campus near the live music, it’s really just a slice of Americana that we rarely get to experience anymore,” said Ruth Pierce, Twin Falls City Mayor. “A lot of effort is put into the display to provide a safe, and hopefully more enjoyable, alternative to buying illegal fireworks that tend to create problems for our community. Please only use fireworks from licensed stands in the City limits and use them within the allowed timeframe.”

The city says the Police Department will close North College Road from Fillmore Street to Washington Street at 9 p.m. The road will remain closed until the fireworks display has ended. The road closure ensure the safety of pedestrians in the area.

