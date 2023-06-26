Attorney argues: No connection between Kohberger and victims

Bryan Kohberger
Bryan Kohberger(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:20 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho — There are new developments in the University of Idaho student murders, according to CNN.

A lawyer for suspect Bryan Kohberger filed a court document that says no connection exists between Kohberger and the four victims.

The defense argued investigators found D.N.A. evidence of two other men at the house where the victims died last November, and Kohberger’s lawyer argued the defense has been kept in the dark about testing done on those samples and the genetic genealogy method used to link Kohberger to the murders.

Prosecutors have argued Kohberger has no right to the F.B.I. data collected from the method.

Kohberger has denied any wrongdoing.

He is due back in court on Tuesday for another hearing.

Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho. Prosecutors have yet to reveal if they intend to seek the death penalty.

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Castleford resident Casey Lynn Romens died after rolling his truck.
Castleford man dies in crash
Forrest LeBaron is beginning to build tiny homes as people across the country are opening tiny...
Tiny Home momentum continues to grow; a local builder is getting in on the action
KTTC
Man arrested following quadruple homicide in Kellogg
State will not seek death penalty for Kellogg man accused of killing four
State will not seek death penalty for Idaho man accused of killing four
The groundbreaking ceremony for the I-84 improvements was held June 21 just outside of Jerome.
Groundbreaking held for Interstate 84 Improvements

Latest News

Stand like this one can be spotted all over Twin Falls ahead of July 4.
Fireworks stands prepare for busiest week of the year
Duck Donuts in Twin Falls held its first anniversary celebration on Saturday, June 24.
Duck Donuts celebrates one year anniversary
file
Boise police officer on administrative leave after shooting suspect
Saturday evening's online weather update {6/24/2023}