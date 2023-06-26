Attorney argues: No connection between Kohberger and victims

BOISE, Idaho — There are new developments in the University of Idaho student murders, according to CNN.

A lawyer for suspect Bryan Kohberger filed a court document that says no connection exists between Kohberger and the four victims.

The defense argued investigators found D.N.A. evidence of two other men at the house where the victims died last November, and Kohberger’s lawyer argued the defense has been kept in the dark about testing done on those samples and the genetic genealogy method used to link Kohberger to the murders.

Prosecutors have argued Kohberger has no right to the F.B.I. data collected from the method.

Kohberger has denied any wrongdoing.

He is due back in court on Tuesday for another hearing.

Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho. Prosecutors have yet to reveal if they intend to seek the death penalty.

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.

