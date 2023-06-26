Boise police officer on administrative leave after shooting suspect

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Boise police officer is on administrative leave after a shooting that occurred in downtown Boise on Saturday.

According to a press release, shortly after 2 am, Boise Police officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle near 5th and Main Streets as part of an ongoing investigation. When officers attempted to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle, one suspect fled on foot toward Idaho Street, holding a firearm. Officers chased the suspect and gave commands for the suspect to stop, which were disregarded. One BPD officer fired his duty weapon. The suspect was struck and injured. A firearm was recovered next to the suspect. Officers immediately began life-saving care while others secured the scene. Ada County Paramedics took the suspect to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No officers were physically injured during the incident. As is customary, the involved officer is being placed on administrative leave, per policy.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) led by the Ada County Sheriffs’ Office, is investigating this critical incident. The CITF investigation is ongoing, and detectives ask anyone who witnessed the critical incident to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

