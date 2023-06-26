Boise police officer on administrative leave after shooting suspect

file
file(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:49 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Boise police officer is on administrative leave after a shooting that occurred in downtown Boise on Saturday.

According to a press release, shortly after 2 am, Boise Police officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle near 5th and Main Streets as part of an ongoing investigation. When officers attempted to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle, one suspect fled on foot toward Idaho Street, holding a firearm. Officers chased the suspect and gave commands for the suspect to stop, which were disregarded.  One BPD officer fired his duty weapon. The suspect was struck and injured. A firearm was recovered next to the suspect. Officers immediately began life-saving care while others secured the scene. Ada County Paramedics took the suspect to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No officers were physically injured during the incident.  As is customary, the involved officer is being placed on administrative leave, per policy. 

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) led by the Ada County Sheriffs’ Office, is investigating this critical incident. The CITF investigation is ongoing, and detectives ask anyone who witnessed the critical incident to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Castleford resident Casey Lynn Romens died after rolling his truck.
Castleford man dies in crash
Forrest LeBaron is beginning to build tiny homes as people across the country are opening tiny...
Tiny Home momentum continues to grow; a local builder is getting in on the action
KTTC
Man arrested following quadruple homicide in Kellogg
State will not seek death penalty for Kellogg man accused of killing four
State will not seek death penalty for Idaho man accused of killing four
The groundbreaking ceremony for the I-84 improvements was held June 21 just outside of Jerome.
Groundbreaking held for Interstate 84 Improvements

Latest News

Saturday evening's online weather update {6/24/2023}
City of Twin Falls to host annual Fireworks Show at CSI on July 4
Friday evening's online weather update {6/23/2023}
Firework stands
Fireworks stands opened Friday; what are the laws for lighting them off in the City of Twin Falls?