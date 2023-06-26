Community invited to ‘Help Build Hope’ in downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Habitat for Humanity is gearing up for it’s annual ‘Help Build Hope’ build in downtown Twin Falls.

Every year, Habitat for Humanity builds the walls of a house in one morning, thanks to the volunteers who spend their morning building them.

The annual build is taking place this Saturday, July 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the downtown commons in Twin Falls.

Last year, the walls that were built became the house that was just dedicated in Wendell.

This annual build day is held in partnership with the Twin Falls United Methodist Church and Habitat for Humanity, who joined us on KMVT’s Rise and Shine to tell us more.

“What’s neat about Help Build Hope is that it’s good for all ages, from 5 up to 95 if you want, we’re only dealing with nails, and hammers, and laughter, and anybody can drive a nail given enough swings,” said Linda Fleming, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity.

They will be serving breakfast and lunch so they are encouraging people to sign up to volunteer in advance.

You can do that through this link.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.