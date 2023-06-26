Duck Donuts celebrates one year anniversary

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls restaurant celebrated its one-year anniversary on Saturday afternoon.

Duck Donuts, located at 148 Cheney Drive West held its anniversary celebration from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on June 24.

The restaurant offered free donuts to all customers as well as face painting and a duck pond for the little ones.

Also included in the celebration was a raffle for all customers that included a backpack and a grand prize of free donuts for a year.

Co-owner Jessica Wetsel, who runs the business with her husband, Seth, says this first year has been a learning experience.

“So we opened last year, it’s gone really well. We’ve learned so much in this first year and we’re really excited to keep growing and get more involved in the community and continue doing events like this,” Wetsel said.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, fresh donuts and has over 300 flavor combinations available for you to try.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.