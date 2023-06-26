Expert weighs in on why drug prices continue to climb

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The cost of drug prices has been rising year after year.

According to Anthony Ciaccia, a drug pricing researcher, one of the main reasons is because of Pharmacy Benefit Managers, or PBM’s.

“Drug makers charge whatever the market will ultimately bear, but we as consumers ultimately pay for medicines as a result of our insurance coverage, and so drug manufacturers cough up big rebates and discounts, in exchange for coverage by our insurance coverage, and their intermediaries, known as pharmacy benefit coverage,” said Ciaccia.

For example, the list prices for most insulin is around $300 a vial, but insurance companies and PBM’s get discounts of around $260 for each vial, but the consumers are still left paying the full list price.

“So, we have a system again, where there are have’s and have not’s, often times the health insurers and PBM’s and benefitting from these big rebates and kickbacks, but we as consumers when we walk up to the pharmacy counter aren’t getting the full value of the point of sale,” said Ciaccia.

He says in the 1980′s, federal anti-kickback laws were put in place, which were meant to prohibit kickbacks because they distort marketplaces.

But in the 90′s, manufacturers, insurance companies, and PBM’s got an exemption to this prohibition, allowing drug makers to pay off PBM’s and insurance companies in exchange for covering the medicines made by the manufacturer, but that did not help the prices.

The Trump administration proposed ending this deal, but that never passed during his term as president, and now in the Biden era, the policy was punted into 2032, but Ciaccia thinks, the odds of it ending are slim to none.

“The idea that congress has argued and the President has argued is maybe it’s a worthwhile trade off the have people over pay for medicine, if in trade off we get lower premiums for everyone I don’t believe in that because it’s the sick subsidizing the healthy, but it’s one of the reasons that congress and the federal government have failed to get the policy over the goal line,” said Ciaccia.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.