The family of missing Fruitland boy celebrated his 7th birthday over the weekend

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Birthdays are typically a joyous occasion for families to celebrate their loved ones.

But for the family of Michael Vaughan, each holiday is a solemn reminder that he remains missing.

Saturday was Vaughan’s seventh birthday and family members gathered for a private event, according to KBOI. July 27th will be the two-year anniversary of Vaughan’s disappearance from his Fruitland home.

Fruitland Police have reported more than 1,500 tips since then.

And finally late last year, they executed a search warrant at a neighbor’s house and excavated the backyard.

While they didn’t find a body, investigators did discover evidence that human remains have been removed.

While the news shocked the residents of this pretty quiet community, their bond is something that has kept them going.

“The amount of support that was shown to this family was amazing. The amount of people in this community going out to look for this child was innumerable,” said Fruitland resident Michelle Meyer.

Vaughan was last seen on July 27th, 2021, walking near his home in the area of 9th Street and South Arizona Avenue in Fruitland.

If you have any information on his disappearance, please call Crimestoppers at (208) 343-2677.

