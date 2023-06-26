The family of missing Fruitland boy celebrated his 7th birthday over the weekend

For the family of Michael Vaughan, each holiday is a solemn reminder that he remains missing.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:17 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Birthdays are typically a joyous occasion for families to celebrate their loved ones.

But for the family of Michael Vaughan, each holiday is a solemn reminder that he remains missing.

Saturday was Vaughan’s seventh birthday and family members gathered for a private event, according to KBOI. July 27th will be the two-year anniversary of Vaughan’s disappearance from his Fruitland home.

Fruitland Police have reported more than 1,500 tips since then.

And finally late last year, they executed a search warrant at a neighbor’s house and excavated the backyard.

While they didn’t find a body, investigators did discover evidence that human remains have been removed.

While the news shocked the residents of this pretty quiet community, their bond is something that has kept them going.

“The amount of support that was shown to this family was amazing. The amount of people in this community going out to look for this child was innumerable,” said Fruitland resident Michelle Meyer.

Vaughan was last seen on July 27th, 2021, walking near his home in the area of 9th Street and South Arizona Avenue in Fruitland.

If you have any information on his disappearance, please call Crimestoppers at (208) 343-2677.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Castleford resident Casey Lynn Romens died after rolling his truck.
Castleford man dies in crash
State will not seek death penalty for Kellogg man accused of killing four
State will not seek death penalty for Idaho man accused of killing four
KTTC
Man arrested following quadruple homicide in Kellogg
Idaho State Police confirmed the man suspected of shooting four people to death was a neighbor.
Suspect and victims identified following quadruple shooting in Kellogg over the weekend
The groundbreaking ceremony for the I-84 improvements was held June 21 just outside of Jerome.
Groundbreaking held for Interstate 84 Improvements

Latest News

2,000 acre burn being planned soon
Minidoka Ranger District starts ‘preventive burning’ to help mitigate wildfire fuel
No serious injuries’ after collision between bee hauler and gravel truck in Twin Falls
No serious injuries after collision between bee hauler and gravel truck in Twin Falls
Idaho Power is reminding the public to stay clear of power lines while doing summer projects
Idaho Power is reminding the public to stay clear of power lines while working around your property
Live on Rise and Shine: Help Build Hope with Habitat for Humanity