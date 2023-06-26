Firework ban issued for Blaine County

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Some residents in Blaine County are going to have to travel to enjoy their 4th of July festivities.

According to a Facebook post from the Blaine County Sheriffs, the Board of Blaine County Commissioners has recently passed a resolution that bans all fireworks in all unincorporated areas of Blaine County to lessen the danger of fires during the 2023 fire season.

They are asking residents to do their part in helping to prevent human-caused wildfires by following these new bans and avoiding the use of fireworks and exploding targets this summer.

Idaho Code Section 39-2602(3) defines “fireworks” as any combustible or explosive composition, or any substance or combination of substances, or article prepared for the purpose of producing a visible effect by combustion, explosion, deflagration, or detonation.

Fireworks include items classified as common or special fireworks by the United States Bureau of Explosives or contained in the regulations of the United States Department of Transportation and designated as UN 0335 1.3 or UN 0336 1.4G.

The term “fireworks” shall not include any automotive safety flares, toy guns, toy cannons, party poppers, pop-its, or other devices which contain twenty-five hundredths (0.25) of a grain or less of explosive substance;

Idaho Code Section 39-2612 authorizes the County to enforce Idaho Code Section 39-2609(4).

Blaine County (BCSO)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.