Fireworks stands prepare for busiest week of the year

The week leading up to Independence Day unsurprisingly spikes fireworks sales.
Stand like this one can be spotted all over Twin Falls ahead of July 4.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:35 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The middle of the calendar year is quickly approaching and that means July Fourth is just around the corner.

With that comes the firework stands around Twin Falls that have been set up this week ahead of the first day of firework sales Friday.

A local stand is hoping that despite some of the issues they have had this year, consumer habits won’t change from last year

“Shipping costs are still really high we’re having a hard time getting our product from China,” said stand operator Desiree Romano. “We’re hoping for a great year, [that] everyone is going to be super safe with their fireworks and have a good time.”

Ground fireworks can be used in twin falls county through July 5 and if they are used beyond that date, you can face a civil penalty up to $156.50 per offense.

