Idaho AG files lawsuit against the State Board of Education

The Board of Education met three times in closed executive sessions on March 22nd, April 25th and May 15th.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador is suing the Idaho State Board of Education over discussions surrounding the University of Idaho’s plan to acquire the University of Phoenix.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, stating the board broke Idaho’s open public meeting law when it held closed door meetings to discuss the purchase.

The latter being key, since it was three days before the board held it first public discussion of the purchase.

On May 18th, the board voted unanimously to endorse the purchase of University of Phoenix assets for 550-million dollars.

The legal name, as passed by the board on Wednesday, will be “Four Three Education, Inc.”.

According to reports, the State Board of Education and the University of Idaho declined to comment on the lawsuit.

