Idaho Power is reminding the public to stay clear of power lines while working around your property

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the summer heats up, more and more people will be out and about working on summer projects.

Idaho Power spokeswoman Angela Miller is reminding the public to stay clear of overhead power lines. They say most power lines are energized and dangerous so it’s imperative to always look up for nearby power lines whenever performing work outside, such as trimming trees.

It’s required that contractors and workers stay at least ten feet away from power lines of 50,000 volts or 45 feet for lines with higher voltage.

It can be hard to know how many volts a line has just by looking at it, so Idaho Power says if you have any questions to call them before doing any work near lines.

“It’s always a good idea to check with us, especially if you’re a landscaper, or you’re doing a tree removal, call us,” said Miller. “Let us come out and tell you if it’s safe to do what your plans are or if we need to get a certified arborist, like we have, to come out and do the work for you, so call us.”

Miller added if you do have any projects that involve digging call Idaho Digline at 811 so they can mark all the utility lines before you break ground.

