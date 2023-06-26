Idaho Power is reminding the public to stay clear of power lines while working around your property

It’s required that contractors and workers stay at least ten feet away from power lines of 50,000 volts or 45 feet for lines with higher voltage.
Idaho Power is reminding the public to stay clear of power lines while doing summer projects
Idaho Power is reminding the public to stay clear of power lines while doing summer projects(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the summer heats up, more and more people will be out and about working on summer projects.

Idaho Power spokeswoman Angela Miller is reminding the public to stay clear of overhead power lines. They say most power lines are energized and dangerous so it’s imperative to always look up for nearby power lines whenever performing work outside, such as trimming trees.

It’s required that contractors and workers stay at least ten feet away from power lines of 50,000 volts or 45 feet for lines with higher voltage.

It can be hard to know how many volts a line has just by looking at it, so Idaho Power says if you have any questions to call them before doing any work near lines.

“It’s always a good idea to check with us, especially if you’re a landscaper, or you’re doing a tree removal, call us,” said Miller. “Let us come out and tell you if it’s safe to do what your plans are or if we need to get a certified arborist, like we have, to come out and do the work for you, so call us.”

Miller added if you do have any projects that involve digging call Idaho Digline at 811 so they can mark all the utility lines before you break ground.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Castleford resident Casey Lynn Romens died after rolling his truck.
Castleford man dies in crash
State will not seek death penalty for Kellogg man accused of killing four
State will not seek death penalty for Idaho man accused of killing four
KTTC
Man arrested following quadruple homicide in Kellogg
Idaho State Police confirmed the man suspected of shooting four people to death was a neighbor.
Suspect and victims identified following quadruple shooting in Kellogg over the weekend
The groundbreaking ceremony for the I-84 improvements was held June 21 just outside of Jerome.
Groundbreaking held for Interstate 84 Improvements

Latest News

No serious injuries’ after collision between bee hauler and gravel truck in Twin Falls
No serious injuries after collision between bee hauler and gravel truck in Twin Falls
Live on Rise and Shine: Help Build Hope with Habitat for Humanity
file
Firework ban issued for Blaine County
Bryan Kohberger enters a courtroom for a status hearing in Moscow, Idaho, U.S., January 12,...
Judge agrees to narrow but not lift gag order in University of Idaho student slayings case