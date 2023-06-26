Idaho Regatta first day of racing

Beautiful weather brought out the crowds for the annual boat race.
Some of the boats in the Idaho Regatta can reach speeds of up to 140 mph.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:35 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The first day of racing at the Idaho Regatta was a busy one as the perfect weather brought plenty of people out to watch some of the fastest boats in the world.

One of those boats, a K-Racing Runabout driven by 59-year racing veteran Duff Daily can genuinely hold the title of the fastest boat in the world for its class, as it holds the world speed record at 153 miles per hour.

The boat is also owned, funded, and maintained by an Idaho man.

“Mike Stock who owns the boat from Boise puts out a tremendous piece of equipment,” Daily said. “Motor wise, he does all the maintenance and pays the bills...I stepped in a bed of roses.”

In addition to the world record speed the boat was also designed to be much safer than previous racing boats

“He wanted to get with me and build a bigger, safer boat and over the years we’ve done it. It’s really proved well because I crashed last year at 140 mph and there wasn’t a bruise on me anywhere,” Daily said.

After escaping potential injury Daily continued his boating career as if nothing had happened and the Florida native continues traveling the world doing the thing he loves most.

In addition to the racing, food stands were set up all along a walkway and boaters were able to congregate in an area known as “the pit” where you can show off your boat and talk to those passing through.

The regatta also helps the town of Burley economically because of all the people from out of town staying in hotels and eating at local restaurants and bars.

There is another also another thing that sets racing in Sothern Idaho apart.

“Boat racing culture in Southern Idaho is kind of different because most of the racers we have are from other states. So, its kind of interesting. about ninety percent of our racers come from other states and we only have six local racers,” said Louis Schindler, Chairperson of the Idaho Regatta.

Despite the racers not being local, the action is loud and intense and something that will be fun for the entire family, because it’s hard to beat a day near the water.

