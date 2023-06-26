Minidoka Ranger District starts ‘preventive burning’ to help mitigate wildfire fuel

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While it’s always fire season somewhere in the United States, wildfires are more common in the summer.

The Minidoka Ranger District fire staff implemented prescribed burning last Thursday to reduce fuel loading in the district and to restore aspen stands.

After seeing heavy rainfall, over the past few weeks, the fire staff could finally do the preventive burn as it was more controllable.

“We just try to restore fire to the landscape when it’s a little more controllable and good for all things like wildlife and soil,” Prescribed Fire/Fuels specialist Stacy Tyler said.

Thursday’s burn was for 200 acres in the Minidoka Ranger District, but the staff has planned a 2,000-burn in the future that will help break up the fuel continuity and provide natural barriers.

Nothing to be concerned about with the burns, as it is held in a moderately safe space.

“I would say overall it’s safer than being out on a wildfire. Conditions are moderated, weather conditions for sure, and we’re really proud of our firefighters,” Tyler said.

For more information on these burnings, call the Minidoka Ranger District at 208-678-0430.

