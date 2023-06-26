Minidoka Ranger District starts ‘preventive burning’ to help mitigate wildfire fuel

Staff plans on 2,000 acre burn in near future
2,000 acre burn being planned soon
2,000 acre burn being planned soon(Kole Emplit)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:39 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While it’s always fire season somewhere in the United States, wildfires are more common in the summer.

The Minidoka Ranger District fire staff implemented prescribed burning last Thursday to reduce fuel loading in the district and to restore aspen stands.

After seeing heavy rainfall, over the past few weeks, the fire staff could finally do the preventive burn as it was more controllable.

“We just try to restore fire to the landscape when it’s a little more controllable and good for all things like wildlife and soil,” Prescribed Fire/Fuels specialist Stacy Tyler said.

Thursday’s burn was for 200 acres in the Minidoka Ranger District, but the staff has planned a 2,000-burn in the future that will help break up the fuel continuity and provide natural barriers.

Nothing to be concerned about with the burns, as it is held in a moderately safe space.

“I would say overall it’s safer than being out on a wildfire. Conditions are moderated, weather conditions for sure, and we’re really proud of our firefighters,” Tyler said.

For more information on these burnings, call the Minidoka Ranger District at 208-678-0430.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Castleford resident Casey Lynn Romens died after rolling his truck.
Castleford man dies in crash
State will not seek death penalty for Kellogg man accused of killing four
State will not seek death penalty for Idaho man accused of killing four
KTTC
Man arrested following quadruple homicide in Kellogg
Idaho State Police confirmed the man suspected of shooting four people to death was a neighbor.
Suspect and victims identified following quadruple shooting in Kellogg over the weekend
The groundbreaking ceremony for the I-84 improvements was held June 21 just outside of Jerome.
Groundbreaking held for Interstate 84 Improvements

Latest News

Family of missing Fruitland boy celebrate his 7th birthday over the weekend
The family of missing Fruitland boy celebrated his 7th birthday over the weekend
No serious injuries’ after collision between bee hauler and gravel truck in Twin Falls
No serious injuries after collision between bee hauler and gravel truck in Twin Falls
Idaho Power is reminding the public to stay clear of power lines while doing summer projects
Idaho Power is reminding the public to stay clear of power lines while working around your property
Live on Rise and Shine: Help Build Hope with Habitat for Humanity