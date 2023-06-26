No serious injuries after collision between bee hauler and gravel truck in Twin Falls

The bee cargo remained undamaged during the collision.
By Joey Martin
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:34 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision that occurred Monday morning involving a gravel truck and a bee hauler.

The collision occurred around 9:30 Monday morning - at the intersection of 3600 North and 3000 East on the south end of Twin Falls.

According to officials at the scene, the gravel truck was traveling north bound on 3000 East when the bee hauler failed to yield at the intersection, resulting in the collision.

The driver of the gravel truck was transported to the local hospital with non-life-threating injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate.

