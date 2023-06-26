State to seek death penalty for Bryan Kohberger

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The State of Idaho has filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty in the case of Bryan Kohberger.

According to court documents, factors contributing to this include the fact that at the time the murder was committed, the defendant also committed another murder.

The documents go on to say the murder was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity, and or the circumstances surrounding its commission, the defendant exhibited utter disregard for human life.

The court documents also cite Idaho Code, stating that the murder was committed in the perpetration of or attempt to perpetrate arson, rape, robbery, burglary, kidnapping, or mayhem and the defendant killed or acted with reckless indifference to human life.

