AAA Idaho urges drivers to be aware of motorcyclists this summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The warm summer months mean more motorcycles will be hitting the streets and AAA of Idaho wants to ensure everyone is safe this summer.

AAA spokesperson Matthew Conde says in 2021 there was an 18% increase in fatal crashes, and a 30% increase in serious injuries from the year before.

He told KMVT for drivers it’s important to double-check their blind spots when changing lanes to check for motorcyclists and increase their following distance behind a rider in case they have to evade something in the roadway or make a quick stop.

He said for riders it can also help to wear bright colors to help make them more visible.

“One thing that we also know from NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) is that motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a fatal crash, based on vehicle miles traveled,” said Conde. “So, again realizing that high susceptibility that motorcyclists may have it’s all the more reason for us to do our part to keep them safe.”

He said the weather change also has more of the weekend warriors hitting the road than the cooler months so it’s even more reason to pay attention when out and about.

