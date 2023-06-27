BLM crews control Powerline Fire south of Hagerman

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Powerline Fire is now controlled after breaking out Monday afternoon eight miles south of Hagerman.

The Twin Falls District BLM responded to the Powerline Fire with three engines, one dozer and the heli-tack crew.

The fire was estimated at about 32.5 acres and is being investigated as human caused.

The Bureau of Land Management is reminding everyone to call your local fire department if you are planning a controlled burn, so they don’t get out of hand.

the BLM was assisted by the Buhl and Wendell fire departments.

