City of Hansen under water boil advisory

Drink boiled water as it kills bacteria and other organisms in the water
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Hansen, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Hansen went into a boil water advisory Monday night, after a loss of pressure due to an emergency water repair, along the corner of 1st Street West and Overland Avenue

Normally, a routine repair, but sometimes, the mechanism can fail when being repaired.

“I’ve done five of these, and this is the first time that the safety mechanism has failed, and we had to take the boil advisory approach to turn the water off,” Hansen Public Works Director Caleb Mcclimans said.

A drop in water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system.

As a result, there is an increased chance that the drinking water may contain disease-causing organisms.

This stemmed to the boil advisory.

“Let’s all air on the side of caution and be safe and keep our families safe,” Mcclimans said. “Drink boiled water or drink bottled water.”

The system was de-pressurized to make necessary repairs and then brought back online.

In the coming days, testing will be done on the water to ensure there are no bacteria in the system.

“Those are 24-hour tests, so I believe by Thursday, we should know,” Mcclimans said. “We’ll be able to look at those tests and make sure no bacteria got into the water system, and then potentially lift that advisory.”

Please continue to boil water as it kills bacteria and other organisms in the water, until further notice.

For more information, please contact the city of Hansen at 208-423-5158.

