CSI’s Lundgren named next head coach at Carroll College

Helena, Montana (KMVT/KSVT) — College of Southern Idaho associate head basketball coach Ryan Lundgren has been named the next men’s basketball coach at Carroll College.

The Fighting Saints are an NAIA school in Helena, Montana. They play in the Frontier Conference.

Ryan Lundgren Named Carroll Men's Basketball Head Coach https://t.co/ZmxULvaqBS — Carroll Athletics (@CCSaints) June 26, 2023

Lundgren will become the 28th head coach in Carroll program history, replacing Kurt Paulson, who resigned earlier this month. Lundgren has been an assistant coach with CSI for the last four seasons.

This past season, Lundgren helped the Golden Eagles to an undefeated regular season (29-0) for the first time since 1976-1977.

With Lundgren on staff, CSI made the NJCAA National Tournament the last three seasons. The Golden Eagles won two Scenic West regular season titles (2021, 2023) and one conference tournament title (2021) during Lundgren’s time in Twin Falls.

Ryan is a Boise native and was the head coach at Vallivue High School in Caldwell before coming to Twin Falls. He spent time on Leon Rice’s staff at Boise State prior to his time at Vallivue.

