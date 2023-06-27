First Federal Bank partners with Boise State athletics

The multi-year sponsorship agreement will provide First Federal Bank with various benefits for being a member of the Broncos’ corporate partner family
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — First Federal Bank has partnered with Boise State University athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, Learfield’s Bronco sports properties, to further the bank’s presence and recognition in the state of Idaho.

The multi-year sponsorship agreement, effective July 1, will provide First Federal Bank with numerous benefits for being a member of the Broncos’ corporate partner family.

Of note, First Federal Bank will be the presenting sponsor of Boise State Football’s annual spring game on the blue.

The First Federal Bank brand will be visible throughout the athletic year including in-venue features for football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and softball.

This also includes digital exposure via the Bronco’s official website BroncoSports.Com; social media presence on Boise State athletics’ official platforms; and radio promotion on the Bronco radio network.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Castleford resident Casey Lynn Romens died after rolling his truck.
Castleford man dies in crash
State will not seek death penalty for Kellogg man accused of killing four
State will not seek death penalty for Idaho man accused of killing four
Idaho State Police confirmed the man suspected of shooting four people to death was a neighbor.
Suspect and victims identified following quadruple shooting in Kellogg over the weekend
Bryan Kohberger
Attorney argues: No connection between Kohberger and victims
The groundbreaking ceremony for the I-84 improvements was held June 21 just outside of Jerome.
Groundbreaking held for Interstate 84 Improvements

Latest News

Some of the boats in the Idaho Regatta can reach speeds of up to 140 mph.
Idaho Regatta first day of racing
“It’s literally the Daytona 500 of boat racing”
The Idaho Regatta is a family affair
Twin Falls baseball puts three on All-Idaho First Team
Twin Falls baseball puts three on 4A All-Idaho First Team
Broncos show support to Jay Foundation by wearing boots
Andy Avalos and Boise State football players visit Twin Falls