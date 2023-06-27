First Federal Bank partners with Boise State athletics

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — First Federal Bank has partnered with Boise State University athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, Learfield’s Bronco sports properties, to further the bank’s presence and recognition in the state of Idaho.

The multi-year sponsorship agreement, effective July 1, will provide First Federal Bank with numerous benefits for being a member of the Broncos’ corporate partner family.

Of note, First Federal Bank will be the presenting sponsor of Boise State Football’s annual spring game on the blue.

The First Federal Bank brand will be visible throughout the athletic year including in-venue features for football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and softball.

This also includes digital exposure via the Bronco’s official website BroncoSports.Com; social media presence on Boise State athletics’ official platforms; and radio promotion on the Bronco radio network.

