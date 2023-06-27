Local pharmacist weighs in on what he sees regarding rising drug costs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The price of many goods and services has been on the rise recently, and that includes the prices of medicines and drugs.

“Quite often we’ll see people come in and they’ll be like oh I didn’t know it was going to cost that much, I’m going to have to come back, or they’ll be like I’m going to call my doctor see if we can try something different,” said Chris Johnson, a pharmacist at Kurt’s Pharmacy in Twin Falls.

Chris Johnson has been a pharmacist for 10 years and all of them right here in the Magic Valley.

He says it is very common for someone to be shocked by how much a prescription costs.

“I’d say every day, people come in and they’re like why does is cost so much, and I’m like I don’t know, I’d say we are seeing people every day, asking questions,” said Johnson.

Part of the reason for the increased prices is because of Pharmacy Benefit Managers and, or insurance coverage.

“In the United States, we have a very convoluted drug pricing system, where the sticker prices don’t necessarily reflect reality, what I mean by that is drug makers charge whatever the market will ultimately bear, but we as consumers pay for medicines as a result of our insurance coverage,” said Anthony Ciaccia, a drug price researcher.

Johnson says as a pharmacist the prices aren’t up to him, but if someone can’t afford it, he often tries to see what he can do.

“We do what we can, sometimes we are able to find coupons for medications, sometimes we can call the doctor and say this is very similar we might recommend this instead, it’s much more affordable, but I mean other than that there’s not a whole lot you can do,” said Johnson.

Medicine for your mood and for diabetes are two of the most expensive medicines Johnson sees people shocked at the price, and he says those are often medicines people need to survive.

“Medicine you can’t go without, and then you’re like well do I not eat this week, do we, we’re going to have to definitely change our budget,” said Johnson.

