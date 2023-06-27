RIDE TFT: City of Twin Falls launches new Micro-Transit system July 1st

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For years now, the city of Twin Falls has been exploring many options when it comes to the future of public transportation.

Now, with a population officially over 50,000 residents, the city is federally required to provide that transportation. And starting July 1st, that new system will be available within Twin Falls city limits.

It’s called RIDE TFT or Twin Falls Transit.

RIDE TFT is a micro-transit system, or as the city describes as “flexible transit”, which fits somewhere between private transportation and public mass transportation.

The new system will require users to download the RIDE TFT App. That app will allow you to book your trip, much like an Uber-pool… but for vans.

Maxine Durant is the Transportation Coordinator for the city of Twin Falls.

She says RIDE TFT will be available during a set schedule, and the city is hoping response times are quick.

“We’ll have six drivers that will be going around the city, basically on-demand. It runs between Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays it will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m... So probably within a few minutes (pick-up time) and the average ride time is hopefully around 15 minutes,” said Durant.

The app lets riders know their estimated pick-up and arrival times, and riders can set up an account for easy payment.

For the city of Twin Falls, this is just the start of a long road ahead involving public transportation.

“This is a great way for us to get started and offer a tangible service that people can use right now… versus trying to find a way to make something that is more traditional work in the long run… and not be able to provide something immediately,” added Durant.

You can download the RIDE TFT app in your App Store starting July 1st.

If downloading a new app isn’t your thing, you can contact dispatch directly to request a ride, by calling (208) 974-7433.

