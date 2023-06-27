Small business takes the hassle out of bike riding

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Twin Falls business that launched during COVID is starting to take off, as a local entrepreneur is trying to fix a problem for tourists during the Summer.

Andrew Perttula is the owner of Pertt’s bike rental in Twin Falls. He has an inventory of a little less than 30 bikes, ranging from kids and trailer bikes, to E-bikes.

Unlike most brick-and-mortar bike shops, his business operates from a website where people can book reservations 7-days a week for pick-up and delivery and see a list of trails around Twin Falls for biking. On the weekends, his mobile bike shop operates outside the Twin Falls Visitor Center, next to the canyon rim trail.

“So our rent(at the visitor center) is fairly low as far as what we are able to do here. What that does is allows us to offer a lower rate (on bikes) and have more people experience what we are able to offer and what is able to be viewed at the Canyon Rim Trail,” Perttula said.

Perttula said his business plan is to take the hassle out of transporting a bike for people who don’t have the means to afford a bike or the equipment to transport one with their car to a local trail.

“That’s why we wanted to offer a high-quality rental at a fair price so we can’t get more people out to enjoy the trail,” Perttula said.

He started his business about three years ago when many businesses were going curbside, and people were looking to get outdoors. Perttula said he doesn’t know if his business would be the success it is today without COVID.

“There is a possibility. Yes, we were still planning on doing something, but would we have pushed the limit with creativity I don’t know. That was the main driving factor, creativity, thinking outside the box,” Perttula said.

Anyone who wants to know more about Pertt’s bike rental can go to: perttsbikerentals.com

