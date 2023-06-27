Some fireworks now include QR codes showing the product in action

By Kole Emplit
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and many are starting to stock up on fireworks.

This year, there is a new addition to each box, as it has never been easier to know what you’re getting.

TNT Fireworks and many other retailers have started to include QR codes on each of their fireworks packages.

Once scanned, you see a video of that exact firework in action. No more second-guessing what the result may look like. It is just a clear demonstration of what to expect from each firework that was available to purchase.

“It shows you what you get and how long the duration of the fireworks takes,” TNT Fireworks helper Johnny Mejia said. “So that way if someone is not trusting you on how long it takes, you know you can scan it, see it, and then you will know how long it takes.”

Now everyone will know exactly what you are spending hard-earned money on and how long it will last.

