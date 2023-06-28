Buhl Tribe extend winning streak to 16, Tuesday’s Legion baseball scores
Buhl is now 16-2 this season
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:47 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Tribe American Legion baseball team continues their winning ways.
The Tribe extended their win streak to 16 after two wins over Gooding Tuesday.
Buhl 7, Gooding 0
Buhl 10, Gooding 0
The Tribe, 16-2 this Legion season, host Jerome in a doubleheader Thursday.
OTHER LEGION SCORES
Twin Falls Cowboys 11, Pocatello Rebels 1
Minico 7, Soda Springs 6
Minico 10. Soda Springs 0
