Buhl Tribe extend winning streak to 16, Tuesday’s Legion baseball scores

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Tribe American Legion baseball team continues their winning ways.

The Tribe extended their win streak to 16 after two wins over Gooding Tuesday.

Buhl 7, Gooding 0

Buhl 10, Gooding 0

The Tribe, 16-2 this Legion season, host Jerome in a doubleheader Thursday.

OTHER LEGION SCORES

Twin Falls Cowboys 11, Pocatello Rebels 1

Minico 7, Soda Springs 6

Minico 10. Soda Springs 0

