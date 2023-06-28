Buster, longest resident at animal shelter, adopted after 232 days

Buster was finally adopted from the Greenville Humane Society after 232 days.
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:50 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A special dog who spent nearly eight months waiting for his forever home at a South Carolina animal shelter now has a new family.

On Wednesday, the Greenville Humane Society said Buster, a 2-year-old retriever mix who was at the shelter for 232 days, has been adopted. He was the shelter’s longest resident at the time.

WHNS featured Buster’s many tricks in a showcase in early June to help him find a family who would love his unique personality.

“Buster has always had a special place in our hearts and we’re so happy for the support of the community in sharing his story,” the Greenville Humane Society said in a Facebook post. “He waited so patiently for his perfect family, and we’re so happy for him! Happy tails, sweet Buster.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

