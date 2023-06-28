Fireworks ban in Blaine County will not hinder 4th of July festivities

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Elected officials in Blaine County are still worried about fire danger leading up to the 4th of July, but there will still be plenty of things for residents and victors to do leading up to the 4th of July in the Wood River Valley.

It’s been a cool, wet summer so far in Blaine County. Still, due to the location and the vegetation surrounding the mountain community, the Blaine County Commissioners felt it was prudent to pass a resolution that bans all fireworks in all unincorporated areas of Blaine County to lessen the danger of fires during the 2023 fire season.

The ban doesn’t extend to the buying or selling of fireworks, just the igniting of fireworks in unincorporated Blaine County.

“Regardless of the fuel type, there are areas that are starting to dry out, and we want to make sure we are just as cautious as we can be,” Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary.

Unincorporated means all of the land outside of city limits in Blaine County, which is a significant amount of rural land, McCleary said.

“Outside of the cities of Carey, Bellevue, Hailey, and Ketchum. All of that land North to South is unincorporated Blaine County.”

McCleary said the commissioners talked to fire chiefs, the Bureau of Land Management, and the U.S. Forest Service before deciding. She even said some residents were concerned a fireworks ban wouldn’t be issued this year because of how cool and wet it has been.

“We didn’t receive any pushback. All we have received is positive support for the ban,” McCleary said.

The cities in Blaine County also have a fireworks ban in place. There are not even any fireworks stands located in the county. But leading up to the 4th of July, there are plenty of fun things to do, as the 140th Hailey’s Days of the Old West is being held July 1st through the 4th, with a massive fireworks show on the 4th.

“I’m not sure when the fireworks show went off in 1883, probably shooting guns in the air for fireworks, " Valley Chamber Ex. Dir. Mike McKenna said. “For the last 20 to 25 years or so, we have had a huge display, and it’s kind of how we cap off all the festivities.”

Additionally, he said roughly 10,000 people flood Hailey on the 4th of July, and he says in the past, people had concerns about the show being canceled due to hot, dry conditions, and now it’s the opposite.

“We have been getting those afternoon rainstorms, but I think we should be fine by the time the fireworks start. It might put a damper on some early BBQs,” McKenna said.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.