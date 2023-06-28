Hepworth, Raymond Riley

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — February 4, 1936 - June 21, 2023

Raymond Riley Hepworth peacefully passed away June 21, 2023 at his home in Kimberly.

Ray was the oldest son born to Riley and Willa Hepworth. Ray was raised on the Hepworth Family Farm in Jerome, where his grandparents and uncles also lived. He had two older sisters Parma and Arlene, and his younger siblings, Carol, Dee, Ronald, Larry and Robert. When Ray was in 8th grade the family moved to the farm Riley had purchased north of Filer. He attended schools in Jerome and then Filer High School. Ray worked on the farm for Ray and Leroy Kohntopp through high school.

Ray’s life changed at Filer High School when he met Juanita Louise Sharp. It was love at first sight. They were inseparable from the beginning. On April 20th, 1954 they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. At that time they lived in Filer and continued to work for the Kohntopp’s. Throughout their marriage they rented farms from Wilburn Turner in Jerome, farmed a few different locations in Filer then returned to work for Ray and Leroy Kohntopp. During this time Ray and Juanita added five children to their family. In 1968 Ray and Juanita bought the Murtaugh farm on 4300 and lived there until 1982 when they bought their “home” place on foothill road in Murtaugh. Through the years Ray continued to purchase farm ground.

Ray and Juanita were blessed with five children: Nita(Ross) Poulton, Christy(Stewart) Mabey, Don(Glenda) Hepworth, Lari Lee(Kenny) Goodman, and Ron(Shala) Hepworth. They had twenty-three grandchildren; Shelley(TJ), Jared(Heather), Emily(Jessy), Jordan(Candice), Corie, Courtney(Amanda), Collin(Jessica), Paden(Mary Beth), Tessa(Branden), Blake(Bailey), Valerie(Waylon), Holly(Ryan), Crystal(Nathan), Ashley(Chad), Nick(Brynn), Jennifer(Cory), Erica(Greg), Lindsey(Daniel), Delanie(Izaak), Daniel(Halie), KaeLee Rae(Eli), and Abbie(Zach). They had an additional fifty-four great grandchildren with four on the way, and two great-great grandchildren with one on the way.

Ray’s passion was always farming. He loved farming with Don, Ron and later with his grandson Daniel. He whipped beets until he was 81 years old. He loved cultivating beets and watching crops grow. He was always so proud of his farms and loved to make them look like showplaces.

In 1994 Ray and Juanita’s family suffered a great tragedy when Nita, Kenny and Lari Lee perished in an accident in Arizona. This changed the dynamics of the family and gave Ray and Juanita many new places to visit family that had relocated.

By 1989 Ray and Juanita were “empty nesters” with a nest that was never really empty. Their children and grandchildren were always in and out. They spent time traveling and loved driving to see new places. They travelled to the Dominican Republic for Don and Glenda’s wedding, went on several cruises with Ron and Shala and travelled many times to Canada, Washington, and other places with Christy to visit family.

In 2003 Ray and Juanita built their dream house in Kimberly. The house was always perfectly kept with the best lawn and flower garden in the area. The kids always teased him that his lawn was every bit as nice as any golf course around.

In May of 2017 Ray’s life was shattered when Juanita died suddenly. For the next sixteen months Ray was almost inseparable from Don, Christy and Ron. He loved seeing what the kids and grandkids were doing and was always so proud of the accomplishments they were making.

In September of 2018 Ray met Eileen Johnson at church. They quickly started dating and were engaged and married in the Twin Falls Temple on November 17, 2018. Ray and Eileen traveled and spent time with her family, which included her children, Andy (Rita), Randy (Lana), Thomas (Kim), Sandra (Juan), ten grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Ray was a lifelong member of The LDS church and served in many callings. He was preceded in death by his parents, Riley and Willa, his sweetheart Juanita, his brothers Dee, Ronald, and Robert, his daughters Nita and Lari Lee, his son-in-law Kenny, his granddaughter Mandy, and his great grandson Ridge “Squeak” Armstrong

Funeral services will be held at the Kimberly LDS Stake Center on June 30th at 11:00 am with a viewing one hour before the service at 10:00 am.

