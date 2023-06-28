June is Brain Health Awareness Month and one dietitian says certain food can help brain health

By Layne Rabe
Published: Jun. 28, 2023
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — June is Brain Health Awareness Month and food can be a big factor in keeping our brains healthy.

April Bruns a Dietitian Nutritionist tells KMVT there are many foods that are beneficial for brain health.

She said fresh produce with a lot of color is important for people’s diets and blueberries in particular can help with depression and Alzheimer’s disease because of their anti-oxidants.

She also said the Mediterranean diet is great for the brain specifically fatty fish such as salmon and rainbow trout.

“And what’s interesting is our brain is actually 60% fat and half of that fat is Omega 3 fat,” said Bruns. “So, we need to replenish those Omega 3 fatty acids into our diets every single week.”

Bruns says nuts and seeds are great sources of zinc, iron, and copper. She said a proper diet can also be fun as dark chocolate is good for the brain.

“We want our dark chocolate to be at least 70% cacao and what that gives us is flavonoids,” said Bruns. “Flavonoids are another type of anti-oxidant that is actually related to the memory portion of our brains. So this can help slow the age-declining process that we see in our brain over the years.”

She said by eating more fresh and colorful foods as well as fish people can see a big improvement in brain health.

