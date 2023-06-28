Kimberly Public Library concludes successful Summer Reading Program

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly Public Library’s Summer Reading Program has been a massive success with kids in the community this year.

The reading program, which has been going on for a few years had previously brought in around 15 children per week in total. This year the library averaged over 60 kids on each of the past four Wednesdays.

The goal of this program was for kids to hit individual summer reading goals set during the first week of the program in early June as well as the library goal of 2,200 hours.

If a goal was met kids were given tickets that were thrown into and end of summer grand prize drawing split between age groups. That final drawing was conducted today.

“Honestly it just blew me away. The support of the community and the love of reading from these kids has been outstanding really, it chokes me up,” Youth Services Librarian Lauren Peters said. “I wasn’t expecting these numbers, I was hoping for 10 in each age group, and we have had 150 kids register [this summer].”

Even though the Kimberly summer reading program came to an end today, it was a huge success this summer, and Peters hopes that next year is even better than this one.

