President pitches three pillars of ‘Bidenomics’ in Chicago

President pitches three pillars of ‘Bidenomics’ in Chicago
President pitches three pillars of ‘Bidenomics’ in Chicago(DC Bureau)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden delivered an economic message in Chicago Wednesday as part of the administration’s plan to show their economic vision is working.

They White House is calling it “Bidenomics”, putting a name on what this administration insists is a historic economic recovery following the pandemic with low unemployment and millions of jobs added under President Biden’s watch.

The president pitched his three-pillar plan before a friendly Chicago crowd: smart public investment, empowering and educating workers, and promoting competition. He argued trickle-down economics failed America. The president emphsasized bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. and going green with our energy.

“You’re not going to see anybody building a coal-fired power plant in America,” said President Biden.

Joelle Gamble, deputy director of the National Economic Council acknowledged while inflation is on the decline, it remains a concern.

“I would say it’s the president’s top economic priority because he recognizes that the cost of living is really, really important to the American people,” said Gamble.

Republicans are bashing the president’s approach and a reliance on government spending. They are also lashing out at the president’s move away from fossil fuels.

“It’s so destructive. All electric. All electric everything,” said former President Donald Trump.

Trump criticized the state of the economy at a campaign event in New Hampshire Tuesday. Trump also touted the tax cuts passed during his presidency, which included cuts for the wealthy the current president opposes.

“We’re going to reduce the hell out of the debt and reduce your taxes further. You already got the biggest tax cut in history,” said Trump.

Following the president’s speech, he participated in a fundraiser for his 2024 campaign. He is scheduled to participate in another fundraiser Thursday in New York.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Castleford resident Casey Lynn Romens died after rolling his truck.
Castleford man dies in crash
State will not seek death penalty for Kellogg man accused of killing four
State will not seek death penalty for Idaho man accused of killing four
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Family of missing Fruitland boy celebrate his 7th birthday over the weekend
The family of missing Fruitland boy celebrated his 7th birthday over the weekend
Bryan Kohberger
Attorney argues: No connection between Kohberger and victims

Latest News

Fraudsters exploit online underground markets to sell illicit items
Skylar Jones waters plants while working outside at a nursery Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in...
The heat wave blamed for 13 deaths in Texas so far spreads eastward
Brayden Stewart was a self-made starting offensive lineman at Dixie Heights High School and the...
‘I’m very proud of myself’: Football player who was born deaf achieves childhood dream
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
Ex-NFL player among 11 deaths caused by dangerous rip currents off Florida, Alabama beaches
Omaha police confirmed Kidus, 6, died Wednesday after the near-drowning at Fun-Plex on Sunday...
6-year-old removed from life support days after water park accident