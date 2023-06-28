Adams, Roddy L.

By Leigha Krause
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:49 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Our precious dad, Roddy Lee Adams, age 75, of Shoshone, Idaho, passed away peacefully at his home on June 21, 2023, surrounded by his family. Mom and Dad are in Heaven and together again.

Roddy was born on July 11, 1947 in Albion, Idaho, to Betty Satchwell Adams and Horace Lyle Adams.

Roddy married Cheryl Lynn Eckles, the love of his life on July 29, 1966. They had three children - Tammy, Cory, and Chad.

Roddy worked very hard from early childhood doing a man’s work. As a young adult he held meaningful jobs working for Bob Esterbrook, Faye “Benny” Benjamin, and the meat packing plant in Gooding.

On January 1, 1977 Dad made his dream come true and bought the Adams Family dairy farm. Mom and Dad soon would grow the dairy into what is known today as Hi-Line Farms.

Some of Roddy’s favorite things were his horse Colena in the late 50′s, and his fastback Mustang that he courted Mom in. He and Mom bought a Honda Gold Wing in a beautiful red color, he loved his GTOs and his sparkling blue fleck water ski boat with white interior. Soon, snowmobiles came along and that passion remains in the family to this day.

Dad was one of the hardest working, honest, and generous people I have ever known. He was a protector, a great husband, father, grandpa, brother, and friend. He was the life of the party and was very proud and grateful of his family.

Some of the sayings he was known for will always remain important and funny:

Right is right, and wrong is wrong

TCB, Taking Care of Business

Oh hell

By God

Literally!

Well, Duh

If you knew him you definitely heard these…Literally!

Roddy is survived by his three children - Tammy Nettinga (Aaron Ames) of Rockaway Beach, Oregon, Cory Adams of Shoshone, Chad Adams (Rhonda) of Shoshone; and sisters - Lyrene Warren (Albert Lockwood) of Twin Falls and Delila Williams (Scott) of May, Idaho.

He was preceded in death by: his wife - Cheryl Adams; his parents - Betty and Lyle Adams; and his sister - Sandra Strickland.

A celebration of life for Roddy will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Gooding Basque Center in Gooding.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

