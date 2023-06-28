Santana, Soledad Alvarez

June 25, 2023, Age 84
Soledad Alvarez Santana, an 84-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Soledad Alvarez Santana, an 84-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Leigha Krause
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:57 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Soledad Alvarez Santana, an 84-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023.

A vigil service will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The recitation of the rosary will begin at 6 p.m.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, located at 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley.  Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Castleford resident Casey Lynn Romens died after rolling his truck.
Castleford man dies in crash
State will not seek death penalty for Kellogg man accused of killing four
State will not seek death penalty for Idaho man accused of killing four
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Bryan Kohberger
Attorney argues: No connection between Kohberger and victims
No serious injuries’ after collision between bee hauler and gravel truck in Twin Falls
No serious injuries after collision between bee hauler and gravel truck in Twin Falls

Latest News

Our precious dad, Roddy Lee Adams, age 75, of Shoshone, Idaho, passed away peacefully at his...
Adams, Roddy L.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Hansen, Steve A.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Yost, Garin Brit
Raymond Riley Hepworth peacefully passed away June 21, 2023 at his home in Kimberly.
Hepworth, Raymond Riley