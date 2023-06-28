Santana, Soledad Alvarez

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Soledad Alvarez Santana, an 84-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023.

A vigil service will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The recitation of the rosary will begin at 6 p.m.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, located at 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

