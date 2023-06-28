South Central Community Action Partnership receives semi-truck load of food from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — South Central Community Action Partnership received a large donation of food from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

South Central Community Action Partnership services 16 food pantries throughout the eight counties of the Magic Valley.

They rely on USDA Food and also donations.

The LDS Church has donated a semi-truck load of food more than 10 times since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

According to Randy Wastradowski at South Central Community Action Partnership, this food donation couldn’t come at a better time, as their warehouse is running low.

“Last year, South Central Community Action Partnerships, through our emergency food organizations, our pantries, we distributed 57,000 food boxes, in 2022, it’s a lot, so we are doing here, with our office here and in Burley, about 800 to 900 food boxes a month,” said Randy Wastradowski, the community services director.

Wastradowski says he is thankful for the donations from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and other donations, and he says they couldn’t help as many people as they do without it.

