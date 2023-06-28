Southern Idaho Architecture: The Impact of Burton Morse

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Out of the three major architects none of them stayed in Twin Falls for very long with one notable exception: Burton Morse.

Morse, who was originally from Chicago and came to the Magic Valley in 1908, bringing many of the latest designs in modern architecture.

“The variety of his styles, if you look at his business buildings that he developed his homes.” Dr. Russ Tremayne, Co-Founder of Preservation Twin Falls told KMVT.

Best known for designing residential housing in Twin Falls; not only designing his own home, that the National Registry of Historic Places in Idaho says quote “Is one of the best local examples of colonial revival residential designs in Twin Falls.” And is a “Striking contrast to his grand public works and shows the range of his talents.”

Something that Preservation Twin Falls Board Member, Justin Vipperman agrees with.

“When you look at that house, actually you can see that he has built this home in a style that he hadn’t built in any other of the homes in Twin Falls.” said Vipperman.

Alongside his own home, he designed the home of Everett Sweeley, a popular and successful attorney in the city of Twin Falls who was instrumental in the building of Twin Falls according to Vipperman.

Outside of single-family residences, he also designed the Rex Arms Apartments in downtown Twin Falls.

“The style is really one of the biggest reasons it is on the National Register.” Vipperman said noting to the symmetry that the building has along with the built in Murphy Beds.

This building was heralded into the city by inviting prospective tenants with the newly founded Twin Falls Municipal Band playing on the roof of the building.

“It’s what ties us to other big cities like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles.” Vipperman said.

It was designed like one of the typical 1920′s apartments, something that was desperately needed as the population began to boom thanks to one key factor.

“This is the age of railroad building, and so a lot of economic activity.” Tremayne said. \

As population grew so did optimism which led to new amenities being put in like the Romana Theater in Buhl, another building designed by Burton Morse.

The Romana Theater stands as one of the final representations of the “Movie Palace” decade combining elements of both Spanish Mission and Islamic elements.

One of the final buildings Morse would design before his death was the Twin Falls Public Library.

“Big, Grand buildings that made Twin Falls, downtown Twin Falls, made it look the way that it does today. Without some of those things, the Rex Arms, the library. Downtown wouldn’t look the way it does.” Vipperman noted.

The public library has gone through some change, as has all of Twin Falls, but it wouldn’t be the same without the influence of Twin Falls’ longest staying architect.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.