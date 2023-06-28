Wildland Firefighters recognized for their hard work on National Wildland Firefighter Day

(KPTV)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:11 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In honor of this year’s National Wildland Firefighter Day, firefighters, and other officials gathered to recognize the important role of wildland firefighters and the dangers of the job, as well as the partnerships that make fighting fire possible.

July 2 is National Wildland Firefighter Day.

Last year was the first year National Wildland Firefighter day was recognized.

Part of the reason for the day of recognition is to raise awareness on the dangers of being a wildland firefighter.

Fire season is getting longer every year, and these firefighters are faced with dangerous conditions to save not only the public and private land, but also people.

They say when fighting a wildfire, people from all agencies partner together to fight it in the most efficient and safe manner.

“Across the U.S., states and territories field thousands of firefighters, engines, hundreds of aircraft and pieces of heavy equipment, and train and work seamlessly alongside our federal tribal and local partners, it’s truly a team effort, it’s an interagency team effort, and we’ve seen that as Jerry said with the response going into Canada,’ said George Geissler, a state forester.

He says in the United States, most of the fires are still human caused.

He reminds people to be safe heading into the 4th of July holiday, and to do their part to protect the natural resources of the country.

