AAA expects record travel this 4th of July

“Certainly, there’s probably going to be some last-minute spontaneous traveling just based on these favorable gas prices.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:11 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the Fourth of July next week AAA of Idaho is expecting record travel this year.

AAA spokesperson Matthew Conde said they expect almost 52 million Americans and 291,000 Idahoans to travel by car or air this year. He said that is the most ever since they started keeping track of travel numbers.

He said traveling earlier in the day can help avoid some of the busiest times on the roadways and be prepared to take your time.

The good news for travelers is gas prices have stayed below the four-dollar mark they were expecting earlier in the year.

“And considering this is all $1.25 cheaper per gallon than a year ago we’re in so good shape right now for getting out there and hitting the road,” said Conde. “Certainly, there’s probably going to be some last-minute spontaneous traveling just based on these favorable gas prices, again relatively speaking.”

Conde said on Memorial Day they expected gas to be around $4.10 or $4.25 by now and it may be the economic uncertainty that has lowered demand for day-to-day driving, however, there will be high demand this holiday.

