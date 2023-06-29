Behind the Business: Family Fun Fireworks - Torres Family

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For most firework stands, turning a profit is sometimes a slow burn. It might take months or even years to see a return on investments.

But there is another option… fireworks consignment sales.

And for the last two years, Nancy Torres and her family have been doing just that.

“We’re lucky enough to have Family Fun Fireworks who provide all of the fireworks for us, so we’re just kind of in charge of the set-up and the selling,” said Torres. “When we get these trailers, they are completely empty, we do all of the shelving, we get all of our fireworks in boxes and we kind of have to set it up. Once we are done, we tear it down and they come and pick up the trailers and they take them off for another year… and we’ll be back next year.”

According to Nancy, Family Fun Fireworks operates around 16 locations in southern Idaho.

Relying on independent families to sell their merchandise on consignment. Taking the stresses of orders and storage out of the equation.

A business model the Torres family knew they could capitalize on.

“I tell everybody that it’s a lot of work, it’s two weeks of non-stop… sunup to sundown, but it really is worth it,” said Torres.

Beyond the quick chunk of income; for Torres, running the stand is about family.

“It does take your entire family; we’ve got our sons who are 10 and 8 years old coming out here and lifting boxes. It really is a family effort,” she added.

As for the merchandise, due to the fact that they are located in Jerome County, not only does the Torres family sell all of the legal safe-and-sane options. They also supply a large selection of aerials fireworks.

Something that can be a little tricky when state law bans the use of them.

But according to Jerome County ordinance, you can buy them – you just can’t light them.

“We’ve got our aerial stand which we’re in right now, which is everything that goes up in the air and is not legal to light off in the State of Idaho. But Jerome (County) ordinances say that you can sell it, but you have to have everybody sign a waiver that they are taking full responsibility and that they are going to take them out of the state to light it and to put on a show,” said Torres.

If you would like to check out the Torres family’s entire inventory, they are located next to the Flying J in Jerome County, near the Highway 93 – Interstate 84 connection.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.