Behind the Business: Family Fun Fireworks - Torres Family

Two weeks of work; three months of family income.
By Joey Martin
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:17 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For most firework stands, turning a profit is sometimes a slow burn. It might take months or even years to see a return on investments.

But there is another option… fireworks consignment sales.

And for the last two years, Nancy Torres and her family have been doing just that.

“We’re lucky enough to have Family Fun Fireworks who provide all of the fireworks for us, so we’re just kind of in charge of the set-up and the selling,” said Torres. “When we get these trailers, they are completely empty, we do all of the shelving, we get all of our fireworks in boxes and we kind of have to set it up. Once we are done, we tear it down and they come and pick up the trailers and they take them off for another year… and we’ll be back next year.”

According to Nancy, Family Fun Fireworks operates around 16 locations in southern Idaho.

Relying on independent families to sell their merchandise on consignment. Taking the stresses of orders and storage out of the equation.

A business model the Torres family knew they could capitalize on.

“I tell everybody that it’s a lot of work, it’s two weeks of non-stop… sunup to sundown, but it really is worth it,” said Torres.

Beyond the quick chunk of income; for Torres, running the stand is about family.

“It does take your entire family; we’ve got our sons who are 10 and 8 years old coming out here and lifting boxes. It really is a family effort,” she added.

As for the merchandise, due to the fact that they are located in Jerome County, not only does the Torres family sell all of the legal safe-and-sane options. They also supply a large selection of aerials fireworks.

Something that can be a little tricky when state law bans the use of them.

But according to Jerome County ordinance, you can buy them – you just can’t light them.

“We’ve got our aerial stand which we’re in right now, which is everything that goes up in the air and is not legal to light off in the State of Idaho. But Jerome (County) ordinances say that you can sell it, but you have to have everybody sign a waiver that they are taking full responsibility and that they are going to take them out of the state to light it and to put on a show,” said Torres.

If you would like to check out the Torres family’s entire inventory, they are located next to the Flying J in Jerome County, near the Highway 93 – Interstate 84 connection.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Castleford resident Casey Lynn Romens died after rolling his truck.
Castleford man dies in crash
State will not seek death penalty for Kellogg man accused of killing four
State will not seek death penalty for Idaho man accused of killing four
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Family of missing Fruitland boy celebrate his 7th birthday over the weekend
The family of missing Fruitland boy celebrated his 7th birthday over the weekend
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Alley, Frank Thomas
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Betty, Karen
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
MacFee, Lillian E.
Soledad Alvarez Santana, an 84-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Santana, Soledad Alvarez