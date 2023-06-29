Keeping your dog comfortable during the 4th of July festivities

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “If the fireworks and noise bother you, you can only imagine what its like for the animals,” said Debbie Blackwood.

We’re halfway through the two-week period where anyone and everyone can light off fireworks across our neighborhoods and cities.

And for much of the population, it’s a time of pure patriotic celebration. But for many household pets, that’s not the case.

And for dogs, it can be a nightmare.

“Their hearing is extremely more receptive than ours,” said Debbie Blackwood from Twin Falls People for Pets.

Due to our K-9 friends possessing such sensitive hearing, fireworks can cause many levels of discomfort. And that discomfort can also stem from the fact that these animals have no idea what the concept of a firework is, and they are just simply scared.

And at that point it’s fight or flight.

And for most dogs… that means flight.

“They are scared, and they run… they can’t negotiate traffic when they are that afraid, they’re in fight or flight and they’re running… they’re scared so they’re going to get lost,” said Blackwood.

If your dogs are bothered by the loud noises, People for Pets recommends putting your pets in a central location in your home and turning on some type of device that will help drown out the outside sounds.

That could be anything from music to television or even a white-noise machine.

“There is a product called a Thunder Shirt that you can put on your animal and it kind of has a nice-tight compression, and it’s kind of known to calm them down,” said Blackwood.

Now, those at the animal shelter, and those who care for the wellbeing of our four-legged friends, do not want to rain on anybody 4th of July celebration.

They are simply asking that some of that good ol’ fashion neighborly consideration be a part of your celebration.

“We’re celebrating and I like celebrating, but there is a limit to how much because there are animals and people in our society that no not understand and can’t cope with it,” said Blackwood.

If you are worried about the chance of your dog getting scared and running away. People for Pets at the Twin Falls Animals Shelter is offering chip implants for only $20 - from now until Tuesday, July 4th.

