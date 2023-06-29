Twin Falls, Kimberly pick up wins on day one of Federico-Creek Invitational

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Cowboys are hosting multiple American Legion baseball tournaments this week.

Both the Federico-Creek Invitational and Cowboy Classic are being held at Twin Falls High School and the College of Southern Idaho.

The Federico Creek Invitational got going on Wednesday.

SCORES

Twin Falls Cowboys Red 7, Idaho Falls (JNS Baseball) 5

Mountain View Toros 22, Twin Falls Cowboys Red 1

Kimberly Dogs 5, Elko BasqueO’s 4

Kimberly Dogs 8, Madison Bobcats 8

The Cowboys Classic begins Thursday.

Twin Falls Cowboys Royal will open play at 6:30 p.m. against Bozeman at CSI.

