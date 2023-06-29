Water boil order lifted for the city of Hansen

Testing be done in water over next two days
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:16 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents in the city of Hansen no longer must boil their water, as the order to do so was lifted on Thursday.

On Monday, residents were notified of a problem with Hansen’s city drinking water after a loss of water pressure due to an emergency repair to the water system.

Due to the loss of pressure, there was an increased chance of bacteria and organisms entering the system.

City workers conducted numerous bacteria tests on well number one and three - and tests came back absent of bacteria present at both wells.

The Hansen Water Department notified residents that they no longer need to boil the water coming out of the tap.

