Wayne Dill, longtime Dietrich basketball coach, dies at 70

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Dietrich community is mourning the loss of a beloved basketball coach.

Wayne Dill, who has been the Dietrich boys basketball coach since 2002, died Tuesday. He was 70 years old.

Dill led the Blue Devils to a state championship in 2016, and multiple state runner-up finishes in his 20-plus years at the helm.

The Dietrich School District is putting together a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on July 4, with proceeds going to Dill’s family.

In the past, Dill had put on a July 4 3-on-3 tournament to benefit the Dietrich basketball program, so the community thought putting on a tournament next week would be a great way to honor him.

It is $100 to enter the tournament. To enter or to just gather more information, call the Dietrich School District at 208-544-2158 or Brody Astle at 208-316-3415.

