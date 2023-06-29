Workforce Housing Symposium discusses the lack of affordable housing in Southern Idaho, and what is being done about it

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the area grows and more people are interested in coming to the area, the need for workforce and affordable housing continues to grow.

“Our workforce housing, those making 80 to 140%, 18% of Twin Falls residents are house burdened, they are spending more than 30% of their income just to be able to live,” said Dr. Michele McFarlane, the RIVDA Community Development Planner and host of the symposium.

Last year, Region IV Economic Development received a grant to look into the workforce housing situation in our area, and at Thursday’s symposium people gathered to discuss what different areas are seeing and some ideas people are trying.

ARCH Community Housing trust has partnered with area organizations in the Wood River Valley to make housing more affordable.

The partners either provide the land or the financing, and they can work together to provide housing for their employees, one partner is with the city of Bellevue.

“This is a critical partnership with our county, at the end of the day, we need a lot more housing, substantially more housing than these partnerships are able to deliver, and it needs to be available for everyone in the community,” said Michelle Griffith, with the ARCH Community Housing Trust.

South Central Community Action Partnership helps people in multiple ways, one of them being the self-help housing program.

They are finishing 8 more houses in Filer, which will mark 100 homes built through the program.

“They’ll build their house but also the other people in the program’s houses, so in the end, it takes about 9 months to a year, depending on the situation, so at the end they will have full ownership of their house,” said Randy Watradowski, with South Central Community Action Partnership.

As far as the housing market goes in the area, the lack of supply controls almost everything in relation to the real estate world.

The days on market is longer than it previously had been though.

“I’ve talked to several lenders that have literally hundreds of approved applications of people needing homes, that are 250 and under, currently, in our area we have 60 something homes in that price range available,” said Lexi Roth with the Western Magic Valley Realtors.

But one message held true, the lack of affordable and workforce housing affects everybody, and can’t be solved alone.

“Each community is different, and each community is going to have to address this issue with what they are comfortable with, and with what the partners in the community are willing to take on,” said Jeff McCurdy, the RIVDA President.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.