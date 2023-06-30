Bozeman Bucks dominate Twin Falls in Cowboy Classic opener

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thursday marked the beginning of the annual Cowboy Classic American Legion baseball tournament at the College of Southern Idaho.

In the nightcap, an offensive showcase from the Bozeman Bucks carried the Montana squad to a big win over the home team Twin Falls Cowboys-Royal.

Bozeman 19, Twin Falls 5

The Cowboys will play AA Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels Friday at 6:30 p.m. at CSI.

